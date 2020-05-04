STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WATCH | Migrant workers clash with police in Gujarat's Surat

The workers are demanding that they be sent back to their native places.

Published: 04th May 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

The incident took place near Vareli village on the outskirts of Surat. (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi and Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

SURAT: For the fourth time in less than a month, migrant workers in Gujarat’s Surat district came out on the streets with the demand to return home but soon their protest turned violent leaving nearly a dozen policemen injured on Monday.

In Kadodara area, over 1,000 workers came out on roads demanding that they should be allowed to return to their home states.

Left without jobs due to the extended lockdown, these workers are becoming restless to return homes. Police fired shells and baton-charged to control the agitated workers for bringing them under control.

“Migrants have no work at their hand besides they are bored with eating the same food at shelter homse. If there is no work, then they have no point staying back in congested and overcrowded places…,” said senior Congress leader Arjun Mondwadia.

There are about a million migrants in Surat who are mainly employed in power loom sector.

In the last three days, the government had arranged 18 trains to ensure the safe passage of nearly 21,000 migrants from Ahmedabad and Surat which draws workforce from Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh among others. 

Many migrants from Maharashtra have already left on foot for their homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant labourers Migrant Workers Gujarat Surat
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp