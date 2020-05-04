STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal adds 72 more areas to list of COVID-19 containment zones; total 516

The state capital currently has 318 containment zones, followed by North 24 Parganas at 81, Howrah at 74, Purba Medinipur at nine.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor takes a break from work at CV Raman Hospital in Bengaluru

Representational image (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal has added 72 more places to the list of containment zones, taking the total number of such areas in the state to 516, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Monday.

The state capital currently has 318 containment zones, followed by North 24 Parganas at 81, Howrah at 74, Purba Medinipur at nine.

All three districts and the state capital fall in the red zone.

"At the moment, there are 516 containment zones in West Bengal, most of them in Kolkata. We are not going to allow any form of activity in these zones other than those essential."

"The relaxations, which have been announced by the Centre and the state governments at this stage of lockdown, will not be implemented in these areas," Bandyopadhyay said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal containment zones West Bengal coronavirus cases Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp