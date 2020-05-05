1.17 lakh stranded Chhattisgarh labourers willing to return home

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Around 1.17 lakh migrant workers who are stranded in 21 states and four union territories have contacted for their return to Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh government took cognisance of the hardship faced by thousands of migrant workers stuck in other states owing to the ongoing lockdown. Similarly, the labourers from other states inclined to go back to their respective states are also in touch with the local authorities in the state.

“Based on the information received from helpline numbers and online registration, nearly 1.17 lakh migrant workers have expressed their willingness to return. The figures are likely to rise. We have appointed nodal officers catering to a region-wise requirement from major states to expediently address the issue. Either through buses or trains, these labourers would be brought back”, Sonmoni Borah, secretary (labour) and the state nodal officer told the Express.

The chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urging for 28 trains from different cities of the country to enable the return of labourers to Chhattisgarh. The state has launched seven round-the-clock helpline numbers beside the online registration link for assisting the migrant labourers.

Meanwhile, around 4000 labourers from Uttar Pradesh stuck in Chhattisgarh are awaiting approval from the Yogi government for their return to their respective home town.

The senior officials are in consistent touch with the UP authorities to work out the return plan. Besides UP, we are awaiting consent from couple of other states while preparations are on to arrange the safe return of stranded labourers from Chhattisgarh, Borah added.