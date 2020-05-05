STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
771 new cases take Maharashtra COVID-19 tally to 14,541; 35 more die

Published: 05th May 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants fill up forms outside a police station as part of necessary formalities to travel back to their native places amid COVID-19 lockdown in Thane Monday May 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday jumped by 771 to 14,541, while 35 more patients died - 18 of them in Mumbai - taking the toll to 583, said a state health department official.

Confusion prevailed after health officials announced COVID-19 tally for the state to be at 14,541 with the addition of 771 new cases on Monday.

However, figures did not add up as on Sunday the state tally stood at 12,974 cases.

A senior health official on late Monday night issued a clarification, stating, Maharashtra on Monday reported 771 new cases of COVID-19.

However, another 796 cases, which were tested earlier but they got verified (later), were added in todays tally, making it 14,541.

Some of the worst-hit cities such as Mumbai, Thane and Raigad had not uploaded their figures till late Monday evening on the ICMR site because of their huge data size, he said.

"We are still working on the data," the official said.

The state reported 35 fresh deaths.

Out of the 35 deaths, 18 are from Mumbai city, seven from Pune city, five from Akola, one each from Solapur, Aurangabad, Thane and Nanded, he said.

The death of an Uttar Pradesh resident was recorded in Mumbai's toll, he added.

As per state authorities, Mumbai city has recorded 9,310 cases and 361 deaths so far, he said.

The Thane division, defined by the state health department as also comprising Mumbai city, has reported a total of 10,857 cases and 390 deaths so far.

There are 2,226 COVID-19 cases in the Pune division with 122 deaths so far.

The Pune city alone has reported 1,796 cases and 106 deaths so far.

The Kolhapur division, that covers Western Maharashtra and Konkan, has 60 cases and three deaths followed by the Nashik division, 31 cases and 30 deaths, the official said.

The Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has 375 cases of COVID-19 patients along with 11 deaths, while the Latur division has 54 cases and three deaths so far.

There are 229 cases in the Akola division and 17 deaths; 180 cases and two deaths in the Nagpur division.

The number of COVID-19 patients from other states who are receiving treatment here is 29, while five such people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the official said.

The state has so far carried out COVID-19 tests of 1,76,323 people, of which 1,62,349 were negative and 14,541 tested positive.

There are 1,026 active containment zones in the state.

As many as 10,820 health squads have so far completed surveillance of 47.39 lakh population, he said.

The state has so far discharged 2,465 patients after recovery.

There are 1,98,042 people in-home quarantine, while 13,006 are in institutional quarantine, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 14,541, new cases 771, deaths 583, discharged 2,465, active cases 11,493 and people tested so far 1,76,323.

Comments

