Arunachal Pradesh to offer paid quarantine services to those returning from other states

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to offer paid quarantine services to the people of the state returning from other parts of the country, officials said on Tuesday.

These paid quarantine facilities, which will have a host of facilities, will be offered besides the usual ones set up by the state government, they said.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said paid quarantine centres would be set up in all the districts of the state soon.

Such centres will provide all facilities to the people, he said.

Kumar said that more than 2,800 people from the state stranded in different parts of the country have registered themselves, wanting to come back.

The process of bringing them back will be done systemically and they will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the designated quarantine centres in their home districts, he said.

Their swab samples will be collected within three days of their stay at the quarantine centres, he added.

Kumar said the state government will bear the travel cost of the stranded students, but their parents will have to refund the amount later.

The state government is working to set up COVID-19 testing labs in Pasighat (East Siang district), Bomdila (West Kameng) and Namsai (Namsai), he said.

We will make sure that the testing laboratory at Pasighat is functional within three months and gradually the rest will be made operational, Kumar said.

Ventilators and intensive care units have already been installed at the designated hospitals in Pasighat and Aalo, and the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun, he said.

Necessary equipment would be made available within four months in ten medical hospitals of the state, he said.

The state government is also making efforts to provide the best available medical facilities and equipment in the four newly-created districts of Shi-Yomi, Pakke Kessang, Kamle and Lepa Rada, Kumar said.