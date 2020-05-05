STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje alleges receiving threat calls from Middle East

The BJP MP alleged she received threat call for writing to Shah about the 'ill-treatment' meted out to an Indian in Kuwait for hailing PM Modi. 

Published: 05th May 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje (Photo | Express Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU:  BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday alleged that she received threatening calls from the Middle East and Gulf countries for writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the "ill-treatment" meted out to an Indian in Kuwait for hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video message, Karandlaje said she recently came to know that the Indian, a driver from Kerala, was beaten up in that country.

"After I wrote to Amit Shah about it, I received hundreds of threat calls from the Middle East and Gulf countries in a vulgar language," Karandlaje alleged in the message.

In her letter to Shah dated May 3, she said the driver was slapped and forced to apologise for praising Modi.

Karandlaje shared the video of the purported incident on her Twitter handle.

"We must mount pressure on the authorities of Kuwait to extradite him (perpetrator) and be brought to India for trial," Karandlaje stated in her letter and described the incident as "outrageous and unacceptable." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shobha Karandlaje Threat call
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp