BJP targets Rahul Gandhi for congratulating J&K photojournalists who won Pulitzer Prize 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lauded the three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir who won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their "striking images of life" in the valley.

"Congratulations to Indian photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand for winning a Pulitzer Prize for their powerful images of life in Jammu & Kashmir. You make us all proud," he tweeted.

The BJP went on to attack the Congress after Rahul Gandhi's congratulatory tweet and asked if the opposition party considers the Valley as an integral part of India or not.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked the Congress over its leader's congratulatory tweet to the photojournalists, alleging that Gandhi had wished those who considered Kashmir a "contested territory".

"Will Sonia Gandhi answer? Whether she and the Congress party concur with Rahul Gandhi on the issue of Kashmir not being an integral part of India! Rahul today congratulated those who got an award for considering Kashmir as a 'Contested Territory'!" Patra said, posting the message with the hashtag "anti-national Rahul Gandhi".

The BJP leader also posted some photographs, which he said were taken by one of the winning photographers, to ask Gandhi if agreed with their content.

The Pulitzer Prize is considered the most prestigious award in journalism.

