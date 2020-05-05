STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Boys Locker Room' case: 15-year-old held in South Delhi, 10 others identified

Cyber Crime Cell Police has also seized mobile phones and other devices of these boys. Both non-minors and minors are found among the identified 10 persons.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 03:23 PM

Instagram

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a 15-year-old boy, Delhi Police has identified 10 other members of the group 'Bois Locker Room' where they shared obscene messages, morphed pictures of minor girls, passed lewd comments and planned 'gang-raping'. 

ALSO READ | 'Boys Locker Room' row: Delhi Police, Instagram get DCW notice

"During social media monitoring, it was noticed that one Instagram group by the name "Bois Locker Room" was being used by the participants to share obscene messages and morphed pictures. On this, an FIR under relevant sections of IT Act and IPC was registered on 4th May 2020, at PS Special Cell and investigation has been taken up by CyPAD Unit," said a senior police official. 

As of now, about 10 members of the group have been identified. The identified members who are above the age of 18, are being examined. The minor members of the group are being dealt with as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, said the police.

ALSO READ | 15-year-olds objectifying underage girls: Instagram shocker that's #BoysLockerRoom

Police have further directed Instagram to furnish details of the persons involved in the group, admin, contact details, IP address, and other important details. 

"The concerned Platform, i.e. Instagram has been asked to provide the details of the alleged accounts involved in the group. The details are awaited," said the police. 

The devices used to engage in the offensive, vulgar communication has been seized from the identified group members. "Further action will be taken on the basis of material evidence that is gathered in course of the investigation," the cops added. 
 
Delhi Commission for Woman (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal who earlier issued notice to Delhi Police and Instagram said, " Police have registered FIR in the Bois Locker Room matter and 15 years old was held last evening. I hope all culprits are arrested soon. However young they may be, they must understand that its NOT OKAY to harass girls. The message should be delivered clearly once and all. "

She also appealed to other Instagram users," If you are part of any such group, exit immediately and file a complaint with us on our helpline number 181. I am proud of all the girls who raised the matter and DCW with them for their safety and security."
 

TAGS
Boys Locker Room Instagram Delhi Police DWC paedophilia Cyber Crime Abuse
Comments

