STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh begins home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding at shops

For every order, the delivery boy will get Rs 120 from the consumer. An upper limit of 5000 ml per customer has been fixed for online purchases by the government.

Published: 05th May 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government has launched liquor sales at the consumer's doorstep and created a separate portal and an app for those willing to place an order for it. On Monday the state had resumed sale and purchase of alcoholic drinks through retail liquor outlets following the guidelines from the Centre.

A customer has to first get registered, giving his mobile number, Aadhar card detail, and the address following which he gets One Time Password (OTP) on his phone. After accomplishing the registration process, the demand can be generated by him and is sent to the liquor shop located close to the customer’s residence.

For every order, the delivery boy will get Rs 120 from the consumer. An upper limit of 5000 ml per customer has been fixed for online purchases by the government.

The state-owned Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation (CSMCL), which undertakes retail sale of all kinds of liquor/beer/wine to the consumers in the state, has begun booking for online delivery of the beverage to prevent crowding at the liquor shops.

On Monday, an open flouting of social distancing was seen outside the liquor retail outlets in several districts of the state. The liquor sale is allowed in Chhattisgarh from 8 am to 4 pm.

The online services will not be available in districts of Raipur and Korba, which respectively remain under the red and orange zones.

Besides booking liquor on the website of CSMCL, the consumers can also download an App for the purpose to place the order. The government has also imposed a corona cess of Rs 10 per bottle.

The opposition BJP, however, criticized the government’s initiative. “Is the government willing to deliver coronavirus infection too along with the liquor. It's an irony that the Congress that came to power promising liquor ban in the state is evolving ways to sell it”, said Dharamlal Kaushik, the leader of Opposition.

It remains to be seen how many people are willing to go online to purchase as liquor consumption is still seen as socially immoral and taboo in different parts of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh liquor sale home delivery of liquor corona cess
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp