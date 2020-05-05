STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh launches online portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones

A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has launched a web portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones of the state to avoid crowding at wine shops during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, an official said on Tuesday.

The portal has been named after the state-run CSMCL (Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited), which controls the sale of liquor in the state, a public relations department official here said.

The liquor shops, which were closed since March 23, opened from Monday across the state, except in the COVID-19 containment zones and shopping malls, following the Centres decision to ease some curbs during the lockdown.

But, a large number of people queued up outside liquor outlets in the state capital Raipur and other districts, defying the physical distancing norms.

"The state government has given permission for online sale of liquor so that crowding at wine shops can be discouraged," the official said.

People can book orders directly through the CSMCL website or its mobile app available on the Play Store.

However, the home delivery facility will not be available in Raipur and Korba districts which are not classified as green zones, the official said.

The Centre has classified districts as red, orange and green zones based on the COVID-19 risk profiling.

People will have to register their mobile number, Aadhaar number and address for placing the order online which will be confirmed through an OTP (one time password).

A customer can order up to 5,000 ml of liquor at a time for home delivery, the official said, adding that the delivery charge is Rs 120.

The main opposition BJP termed the state governments decision of home delivery of liquor as "shameful" and demanded that it be withdrawn.

The Congress, which came to power, after promising to ban liquor is now delivering liquor at home. It is a very shameful decision, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik said.

liquor sale Chhattisgarh govt
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
