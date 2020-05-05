STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in India cross 46000-mark in largest daily spike, toll over 1,500

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 14,541 and 583 deaths, though 2,465 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Published: 05th May 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants stand in long queues as police personnel collect their personal details. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday recorded the highest one-day spike in coronavirus cases taking the tally to 46,433, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 32,138 are active, 12,726 people have recovered, and 1,568 have succumbed to the disease.

Gujarat has reported 5,804 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4,898 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen a sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (3,061), Tamil Nadu (3,550) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766).

Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities, among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 319 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 165, Rajasthan 77 and Delhi 64.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,650 cases and 36 deaths so far, Bihar 528 cases and four deaths, Haryana 517 and six deaths, Jammu and Kashmir 726 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka 651 and 27 deaths and Kerala 500 cases with four deaths.

The states which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from IANS)

