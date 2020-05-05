STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ethanol shortage prompts MP tribal women to use mahua to make hand sanitizer

Mahua-based hand sanitizer is turning into a rage in Udaigarh block and other parts of Alirajpur district in MP.

Published: 05th May 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women packing mahua-based hand sanitizer (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The maxim that crisis fuels innovation has been proved correct by the tribal women of Madhya Pradesh.

Faced with an acute shortage of spirit (Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol), a group of tribal women in dense forests of Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district has started manufacturing organic hand sanitizers with the liquor made from Mahua flowers.

Importantly, the liquor made from the flowers is one of the most popular forms of country-made liquor in tribal Madhya Pradesh.

The Sri Hari Ajeevika, a self-help group comprising of 10 women in Dhamanda village under Udaigarh development block of tribal-dominated Alirajpur district (400 km from Bhopal) has started preparing hand sanitizer with the Mahua flower-based alcoholic drink, alum, neem leaves, and Gulab Jal.

According to Bharti, who is among the 10 forming the SHG, after the lockdown there was a crisis of spirit (ethanol) which is generally used up to 60-70% as the base of any hand sanitizer.

“Instead of getting worried due to dearth of Ethyl Alcohol, we started looking for alternatives on the youtube and found that our very own Mahua-based alcoholic drink could address the problem. We also mixed the Mahua liquor and water with natural disinfectants like fitkiri (alum) and Neem leaves, besides using Gulab Jal for fragrance,” recounted Bharti.

According to Vijay Soni, the Udaigarh block manager of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, “The idea clicked and an out and out organic Mahua flower alcoholic drink-based hand sanitizer was churned out of out it. It was rendered to the Block Medical Officer for lab testing and following safety and quality clearance, it was put on sale in bottles priced at Rs 70, entailing just Rs 5 profit per bottle.”

Since then Mahua-based hand sanitizer is turning into a rage in Udaigarh block and other parts of Alirajpur district.

“The women SHG Sri Hari Ajeevika has so far produced 300-plus bottles of the out and out organic sanitizer, which is being used by the regional rural bank, Bank of Baroda branches, besides Udaigarh Janpad Panchayat for distribution among the MNREGA workers, some teachers and also chowkidars of village,” Soni added.

He said earlier there was the scarcity of ethanol, but now there is a scarcity of bottles for packing the organic hand sanitizer. “We tried to get the bottles from Indore, but failed. Now we’re trying to get the bottles from neighbouring Gujarat as the demand for Mahua based hand sanitizer is rising. We’re also trying to get permission from the excise department for removing the cap on storage of Mahua liquor for preparing the sanitizer,” he maintained.

Presently, as per excise department norms any tribal household cannot store Mahua liquor more than 10 litres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahua sanitizer Mahua flowr Mahua liquor corona sanitizer organic sanitizer
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp