Government suspends all visas, bars travel by OCI card holders

Union Home Ministry said it has extended on 'gratis' basis the visas of foreigners stranded in India due the lockdown.

Published: 05th May 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Tuesday suspended all existing visas, barring a few exceptions, granted to foreign nationals till international air travel to and from India remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an order said.

The extension will be for a period of 30 days beyond opening of international travel.

The Home Ministry also said it has kept in abeyance multiple-entry life-long visas given to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders till international travel remains suspended.

However, the OCI card holders who are already in India can stay in the country for "any length of time", it said.

All existing visas granted to foreigners -- except those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN international organisations, employment and project categories -- shall remain suspended till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from and to India is lifted by the government, the order said.

