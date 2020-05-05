STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt rejects money from Congress for migrant workers' travel

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The district administration has rejected the offer of Rs 10 lakh by the District Congress Committee (DCC) as the train ticket expenses for migrant labourers.

DCC president M Liju said Congress offered the amount after party leader Sonia Gandhi announced that the Congress DCCs would pay the ticket charge of migrant workers. She had also directed the DCCs to make arrangements to pay the amount.

On Tuesday, Alappuzha DCC offered the amount to the district administration as the charge of migrant labour charge for the travel of migrant labours from Alappuzha to Bettiah in Bihar. Around 1200 labourers are ready to set their journey by Tuesday evening.

The ticket charge of a traveller is Rs 930 which is being collected from the workers by the district administration.

However, an officer of the district administration said they have received no government order to receive the money as a train ticket charge from any political parties. “We can receive the money only after specific order from the government,” the officer said.

Liju has urged the government to allow the DCC to donate the money directly to the Railways. However, no such decision has yet been taken by the authorities concerned.

