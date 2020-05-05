STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People in Tripura can now lodge corruption complaint through WhatsApp: CM Biplab Kumar Deb

The chief minister launched a WhatsApp number 8794534501 where one can lodge complaints against corruption and assured that action would be initiated within 24-hours.

Published: 05th May 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said his government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and people of the state can lodge complaints through WhatsApp.

The chief minister launched a WhatsApp number 8794534501 where one can lodge complaints against corruption and assured that action would be initiated within 24-hours and the identity of the complainant would be kept secret.

"Our aim is zero tolerance policy against corruption. To bring more transparency in Governance, we are launching a WhatsApp no: 8794534501, where you can complain with evidence regarding any corruption and we will take action within 24 hours.

Your identity will be kept secret," Deb tweeted.

Two weeks ago former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman had alleged embezzlement of government funds in purchasing kits to prevent COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The state government had removed the then secretary of Health Department Dr Debasish Basu and National Health Mission director Aditi Majumder from their posts and initiated an inquiry into the matter after Roy Barmans allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura corruption complaint
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp