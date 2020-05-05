STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shops in Arunachal Pradesh to be open on rotation

In the state capital, all the shops on the right side of the NH-415 from Hollongi to Banderdewa would be open on Mon, Wed and Fri and shops on the left side will be open on Tues, Thur, Sat.

Published: 05th May 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes.

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to allow the opening of shops on a rotational basis in order to avoid and regulate crowding amid the COVID- 19 outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

In the state capital, all the shops on the right side of the National Highway-415 from Hollongi to Banderdewa would be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Those on the left side of the highway would remain open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, they said.

The state government also permitted the resumption of construction works with existing labourers.

All hardware shops have been allowed to operate to meet the requirements of the construction works.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, bars and auditoriums will continue to remain shut, they said.

Bonded warehouses, wholesale vends and retail wine shops have been permitted to be open in the state capital, while transportation of liquor consignment has been allowed.

The state government has allowed wineshops to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The government has, however, banned the selling of cigarettes and other tobacco products in the state.

Some government and private offices have started functioning with around 50 per cent staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh shops
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp