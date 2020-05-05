Shops in Arunachal Pradesh to be open on rotation

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to allow the opening of shops on a rotational basis in order to avoid and regulate crowding amid the COVID- 19 outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

In the state capital, all the shops on the right side of the National Highway-415 from Hollongi to Banderdewa would be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Those on the left side of the highway would remain open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, they said.

The state government also permitted the resumption of construction works with existing labourers.

All hardware shops have been allowed to operate to meet the requirements of the construction works.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, bars and auditoriums will continue to remain shut, they said.

Bonded warehouses, wholesale vends and retail wine shops have been permitted to be open in the state capital, while transportation of liquor consignment has been allowed.

The state government has allowed wineshops to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The government has, however, banned the selling of cigarettes and other tobacco products in the state.

Some government and private offices have started functioning with around 50 per cent staff.