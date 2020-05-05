STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special train with 1,200 migrants leaves Punjab for Jharkhand

All the passengers, who were stranded in Jalandhar due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were screened by the health teams before being allowed to board the train.

Migrant workers and pilgrims wave as they board a train to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

Migrant workers wave as they board a train to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)| Image for representation

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The first Shramik Express train carrying 1,200 stranded migrant workers left for Daltonganj in Jharkhand from the Jalandhar railway station in Punjab on Tuesday, officials said.

All the passengers, who were stranded in Jalandhar due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were screened by the health teams before being allowed to board the train, they said.

The state government will bear the rail travel cost of Rs 7.12 lakh, the officials said.

"The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today facilitated the free home-going of 1,200 migrants stranded in the city, as first 'Shramik Express'  train chugged off to Daltonganj, Jharkhand at a cost of Rs 7.12 lakh, which was being borne by the state government," said an official release of the Jalandhar district administration.

The railways is running Shramik Special trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded in various parts of the country since March 25.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said more such trains will ferry migrant workers to Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Katni (MP) and Jharkhand. The administration has already made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the movement of migrants from Jalandhar, he added.

"The railways hopes to run many more such special trains from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Bathinda as per the request of the Punjab government with the consent of the destination state government,’’ said a railway official.

The railways is running Shramik Special trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded in various parts of the country since March 25.

