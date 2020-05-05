STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TB case detection in India down by 75 per cent during lockdown, could lead to major spike: WHO

This is a major worry for the country where TB, a highly infectious disease, is considered the biggest public health challenge and kills more than 2.2 lakh people every year.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Tuberculosis is spread by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis which mainly affects the lungs but also other parts of the body. Image used for representational purpose.

Tuberculosis is spread by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis which mainly affects the lungs but also other parts of the body. Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pointing out that the weekly detection of new tuberculosis cases in India has gone down by nearly 75 per cent during the COVID-19 lockdown, a paper published by the World Health Organisation has expressed concern that undetected and untreated cases could lead to a major spike in TB deaths.

The analysis in the paper suggested that while the decline in TB case detection globally is nearly 25 per cent due to the policies widely adopted in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, particularly lockdowns and reassignments of health personnel and equipment, the problem may have been even more acute in India.

The paper titled "Predicted impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global tuberculosis deaths in 2020” said that during the three weeks after 22 March, the number of reported cases was found to be 11,367 weekly on an average -- as compared to 45,875 weekly cases reported before the lockdown.

The decline in the cases has been both in public and private hospitals.

The numbers are based on the cases reported on NIKSHAY, a portal maintained by the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for TB cases across the country.

The figure is a major worry for the country where TB, a highly infectious disease, is considered the biggest public health challenge and kills more than 2.2 lakh people every year. The country also has the largest TB burden globally and a whopping 27 lakh people in India have the disease.

“A global TB case detection decrease by an average 25 % over a period of 3 months (as compared to the level of detection before the pandemic), will lead to a predicted additional 1,90,000 TB deaths (a 13% increase), bringing the total to 1.66 (1.3–2.1) million TB deaths in 2020,” the WHO paper said.

It added that if the prediction is borne out, the global TB status could be pushed back by five years and the number of the deaths could be similar to the ones reported in 2015.

Given that a majority of TB deaths reported worldwide are from India, TB patients in the country could be the worst hit and thousands could lose their lives due to lack of access to timely treatment.

A senior official with the RNTCP conceded that during the initial days of the lockdown when the Centre had asked government and private hospitals to avoid “non-critical” health procedures, the TB programme too was heavily impacted.

“However, it was quickly realized that the TB programme among other essential health services was badly hit and subsequent advisories were sent to the states to ensure that critical care services including TB treatment is offered to patients without any disruption,” the official said, adding, “We are expecting the situation to improve.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TB Tuberculosis TB cases in India COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp