STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three women thrashed, tonsured, paraded half-naked on suspicion of sorcery in Bihar

The video of the incident, which happened on Monday at Dakrama village under the Hathaura PS limits, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Published: 05th May 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Three women were thrashed and tonsured before being paraded half-naked on suspicion of practising black magic. (Photo | Twitter /ANI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: A group of locals in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district thrashed and tonsured three women before parading them half-naked on suspicion of practising black magic.

The video of the incident, which happened on Monday at Dakrama village under the Hathaura PS limits, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Sources said that a group of locals caught the victims when they were allegedly performing some ritual at a place in the village and thrashed them. Later, the group tonsured them and paraded half-naked in the village. The trio was also allegedly forced to drink urine.

Confirming the incident, ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar said that nine accused including the plotter Shayam Sahni and the barber who tonsured the heads have been arrested.

Cops have filed FIRs against 100 unidentified persons who indulged in the incident. “The Police are conducting search operations to nab them", Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sorcery black magic Muzaffarpur Bihar black magic
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp