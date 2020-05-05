Three women thrashed, tonsured, paraded half-naked on suspicion of sorcery in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: A group of locals in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district thrashed and tonsured three women before parading them half-naked on suspicion of practising black magic.

The video of the incident, which happened on Monday at Dakrama village under the Hathaura PS limits, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Sources said that a group of locals caught the victims when they were allegedly performing some ritual at a place in the village and thrashed them. Later, the group tonsured them and paraded half-naked in the village. The trio was also allegedly forced to drink urine.

Confirming the incident, ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar said that nine accused including the plotter Shayam Sahni and the barber who tonsured the heads have been arrested.

Cops have filed FIRs against 100 unidentified persons who indulged in the incident. “The Police are conducting search operations to nab them", Kumar said.