Tourism to undergo radical change: NITI Aayog on COVID-19 lockdown

Published: 05th May 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog on Monday brainstormed over revival of the tourism sector, bleeding with the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown.

The Empowered Group (EG6), constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday took stock of the hardships faced by the industry and possible roadmap for reviving the industry.

The EG6 as mandated by the Prime Minister has so far held a number of deliberations with the cross-sections of the industry to gather actionable inputs.

“The EG6 has roped in over 92,000 NGOs and Civil Service Organisations (CSOs) to ensure that the measures for the containment of the Covid-19 are effectively taken across the country, including the rural habitations,” said a senior official of the think-tank panel.

The Niti Aayog credited the NGOs and CSOs for helping in containing the spread of the COVID-19, as the 112 aspirational districts currently account for just two per cent of the total cases in the country.

Tourism, which employ a large number of people in the informal sector, is likely to undergo radical change, said the official, adding that the revival of the sector would be incumbent upon institutionalising the safety protocols customised against the Covid-19.

Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
