STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Up to Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places in Noida

Around three dozen officials of the Noida Authority, including those from the Health Department, have been authorised to issue challans to the offenders, according to the order.

Published: 05th May 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

spitting

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: To contain the spread of coronavirus, spitting saliva, gutka or tobacco in public places in Noida has been prohibited and violation of this can attract a penalty of Rs 500 for first time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, according to a new order.

The order was issued by the Noida Authority on Monday, a day after the Uttar Pradesh government passed a similar order to prohibit spitting in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"With an objective to contain the spread of COVID-19, it is directed that spitting, or spitting gutka or tobacco in public places is prohibited.

"Any violation of the order will attract a penalty of Rs 500 for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders," Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari stated in the order.

The officer noted in the order that some germs found in spit can survive up to 24 hours and the saliva of any ill person can therefore infect others with COVID-19.

Besides the virus, such germs can also cause infections like influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis, pneumonia, Maheshwari noted.

Around three dozen officials of the Noida Authority, including those from the Health Department, have been authorised to issue challans to the offenders, according to the order.

"The directive would continue to be in force until there are clear instructions for its withdrawal," the officer said.

Earlier on May 3, the district police also announced that spitting in public places will attract a fine and punishment, while noting that not wearing a face mask outdoors will be considered a punishable offence.

Adjoining Delhi, Noida is part of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western UP which has recorded 179 positive cases of coronavirus so far and falls in the 'Red Zone' vis a vis COVID-19 outbreak, according to official figures till Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Noida spitting ban coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp