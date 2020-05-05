Wipro to repurpose Pune IT facility to 450-bed COVID-19 hospital

By PTI

BENGALURU: Wipro Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra under which it will repurpose one of its Information Technology campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune to a 450-bed intermediary care COVID-19 hospital and hand it over to the state government by May 30.

The hospital will be converted back to an IT facility after a year, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The 450-bed hospital, to be equipped to treat moderate cases, will include 12 beds to stabilise critical patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility.

This is an independent, isolated COVID-19 dedicated complex that also includes 24 well-appointed rooms to accommodate doctors and medical staff, it said.

Wipro said it will provide the physical infrastructure, medical furniture and equipment, besides appointing an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalise the hospital quickly with the required medical professionals.

We are completely committed to supporting the country's response to the pandemic and believe that we must all work together to deal with this crisis and minimise its human impact.

We stand firmly with the Government of Maharashtra in its battle against COVID-19," said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited.