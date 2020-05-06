STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Business lobby not allowing migrants to go home: Ahmed Patel calls govt decision 'feudal'

The Karnataka government has cancelled the trains for the migrants and has written to the Railways not to operationalise these trains.

Published: 06th May 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel has alleged that business lobbies are ensuring that state governments don't permit migrants to go home after the Karnataka government cancelled the special trains for them. The Congress leader said that it is "feudal" and a violation of the fundamental rights.

Ahmed Patel tweeted "First Karnataka and now Gujarat, some business lobbies are ensuring state govt doesn't permit migrants to return to their families."

The Congress leader said that this is a violation of their fundamental rights.

"To hold them against their will is a violation of human and fundamental rights Its a feudal mindset. Do migrants not get a choice because they are poor?" said Patel.

The Karnataka government has cancelled the trains for the migrants and has written to the Railways not to operationalise these trains. The state wants to revive the economy and lift the lockdown partially and the workforce is needed for this.

As per the easing of guidelines under the extended lockdown since Monday till May 17, the state government allowed manufacturing and services to function, keeping social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitization mandatory.

The decision reportedly came after the builders association told the Chief Minister that they had paid the migrant workers and given them facilities to resume construction activities.

The Chief Minister asked R. Ashok and Suresh Kumar -- both Ministers -- to convince the migrant workers to stay back as construction and other economic activities had resumed.

Around 10,000 migrant workers left Bengaluru in eight special trains since Sunday for their states, while hundreds of local migrants were ferried in the state-run buses to their native places since Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka migrants COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID lockdown
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp