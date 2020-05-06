Chhattisgarh police rework catchy Bollywood dialogues to spread COVID-19 awareness

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police in Raigarh district believe nothing appeals more than the best Bollywood dialogues that stay in our minds, perhaps forever. Taking a cue from the emotions that these dialogues evoke, the district police reworded the most popular ones to spread awareness against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know at times the dialogues take Bollywood movies to go overboard. Even most of the slogans or marketing campaigns remain worthwhile if people remember them. So we turned to innovative notion during lockdown—3 to assuage the ongoing challenges on coronavirus infection prevention and control by using famous dialogues to strengthen public perception on safeguards against COVID-19 pandemic,” said Santosh Kumar Singh, Raigarh district police chief.

The Raigarh police have pasted and nailed posters carrying the rephrased popular dialogues with the star who expressed it in the movie, at every prominent location. Some are sensational, others hilarious, while few became the ‘takiya kalaam’ of the people.

But all have a common objective to engage with citizens, creating awareness on adhering to the strict norms during the nationwide lockdown.

The hero of epic action movie Bahubali wearing a face mask challenges: “Jab Tak mere chehre par mask hai mujhe marney wala paida nahi hua, Mama”

Who can forget a comedy dialogue by Sanjay Dutt from Munna Bhai MBBS as he says “Ae circuit, bahar jakar corona ko ghar par lana zaroori hai kya (Is it essential to go out only to bring corona at home)".

Bollywood Sahensah Amitabh Bacchan warned corona: “Rishtey me hum tumharey baap lagtey hain”.

Amrish Puri alias Mugambo, known for his villainous role, was glad to know —“Aapne mask pahna, haath bhi dhoya, Mugambo khush hua" (you wore a mask and washed hands too, Mugambo is happy).

The Raigarh police also picked up Gabbar Singh’s lines who immortalised his character in movie Sholay through his dialogues, besides reproduced amusing spoken words dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan in 'Baazigar', Salman as 'Dabang' or Aamir Khan for '3 idiots'.

Such popular Bollywood-themed dialogues carry funny remarks for the people but simultaneously it get across the rightly intended message.

“We are delighted to see the people gradually realising the gravity of the situation. They must know the importance of hand wash, physical distancing, wearing mask and staying at home”, the district SP averred.