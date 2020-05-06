STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress questions government's strategy on lockdown, asks what after May 17

Addressing a meeting of chief ministers of states where the Congress is in power, the party chief Sonia Gandhi asked the most important question - what after May 17?

Published: 06th May 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the government over the criteria it adopted to judge how long the COVID-19-induced lockdown will continue.

Addressing a meeting of chief ministers of states where the Congress is in power, she asked "what after May 17?"

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The first and second phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14 and April 15 to May 3, respectively. The third phase began from May 4 and would end on May 17.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the meeting held through video-conferencing.

"After May 17th, What? and After May 17th, How? What criteria is GoI (government of India) using to judge how long the lockdown is to continue...," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying in the meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the post-lockdown work.

She thanked farmers, particularly of Punjab and Haryana, for ensuring food security by giving bumper wheat produce despite all odds.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said, "We need to know, as Soniaji said, what will happen after lockdown 3.0?".

"Soniaji has already pointed out. CMs need to deliberate and ask as to what is the strategy of the government of India to get the country out of the lockdown," Singh asked.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the central piece of the strategy to fight COVID-19 is to protect the elderly as well as those who are diabetic and with heart conditions.

Speaking at the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he has set up two committees, one to strategise on how to come out of the lockdown and the other on economic revival.

"Concern is people sitting in Delhi are deciding on classification of (COVID-19) zones without knowing what's happening on the ground," he said at the meeting.

Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, "until extensive stimulus package is given, how will states and the country run? We have lost Rs 10,000 crore revenue."

He said states have repeatedly requested the prime minister for a package, "but we are yet to hear from the government of India".

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "States are facing dire economic crisis. They need to be provided immediate assistance."

He said Chhattisgarh is one state where 80 per cent of small industries have restarted and nearly 85,000 workers have returned to work.

The Centre is deciding on COVID-19 zones without consulting states, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy alleged.

"This is creating an anomalous situation. People sitting in Delhi can't tell the states, No State or CM is consulted. Why?" he asked.

"PM isn't saying a word on economic package for states," he said.

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram also alleged that states are "bleeding" in terms of finances but no money is being allocated by the government.

He said a number of newspapers have brought out the unavailability of finances with states.

Former Union minister M Veerappa Moily said the strategy to declare lockout or come out of it hasn't been stated at all by the prime minister or changed at all.

The Congress president is also likely to discuss the issue of migrant labourers and workers stranded at various places and steps taken by the states in bringing them back to their home states.

Sonia Gandhi had announced on Monday that the state units if Congress party would pay for the train fare of migrants as they prepare to go back to their homes. She also criticised the central government for charging them train fare.

Surjewala later said during the chief ministers meeting with the Congress president, that "states should assure that they have decided to pay for the travel of migrant labourers and have asked the Railways for special trains."

"Punjab CM informs that Rs 35 crore has been set aside and Railways is charging Rs 870 per ticket, which state is paying," he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress lockdown government strategy Sonia Gandhi Manmohan SIngh Rahul Gandhi
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp