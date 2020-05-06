CSD canteens to resume liquor sale from Thursday

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The defence authorities have decided to resume operations of CSD canteens from May 7 following a decision by the Quarter Master General’s (QMG) branch of Army Headquarters. However, the canteens have been told to regulate the sale of items such as liquor and grocery.

As per the QMG directives, the ex-servicemen will be able to purchase up to 50 per cent of the quota of liquor and no carry forward of the previous quota will be allowed.

A letter issued by the QMG states, "Due to disruption and limited supply chain, canteen managements may further regulate the sale of items (including liquor) based on stock availability. No carryover of liquor quota will be permitted. Issue of liquor by depots and sale by canteens will be subjected to label registrations by manufacturers, excise permit, and local civil administration orders issued for the sale of liquor."

The letter further clarifies that the veterans will not get the quota of the month of March and April.

Sources said that all the buyers will be checked for temperature and would be sanitized before entering the canteen. Wearing masks has also been made compulsory. Veterans above 65 years have been advised to avoid canteens.

The ex-servicemen community in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh is one of the largest in the country.