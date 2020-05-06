Father kills son over COVID-19 quarantining dispute in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A violent dispute over the question of home or institutional quarantining in Balaghat district resulted in the killing of a young tribal migrant labourer by his father.

The incident happened in Kugaon village in Garhi area of Balaghat district on Wednesday.

According to reports, Tekchand Panchtilak had recently walked back to Balaghat from Hyderabad, after which he was institutionally quarantined for a day by the authorities in his district. He was subsequently asked to undergo home quarantining for the next 10-12 days.

When he reached home in Kungaon village, his father Bhimalal asked him to go for institutional quarantining at the quarantine facility arranged by the village panchayat instead, but Tekchand refused and instead insisted on being home quarantined.

This triggered a violent clash between the father and son, during which the father Bhimalal snatched the wooden stick from Tekchand and hit his son on the head, resulting in grievous head injuries to the young migrant labourer.

"Tekchand was rushed to the Baihar government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, after which his father Bhimalal has been arrested and booked for murder," additional SP (ASP-Baihar) Shyam Kumar Marawi said.

