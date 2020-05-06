STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab booze lovers can get liquor delivered at doorsteps from May 7

The liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation period, which is from 9 am to 1 pm, officials said.

Published: 06th May 2020

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Home delivery of liquor will start from May 7 in Punjab with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday.

The liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation period, which is from 9 am to 1 pm, officials said.

However, the timing of delivery of liquor will be decided by the respective assistant excise and taxation commissioners in consultation with deputy commissioners, the order stated.

Though there is no provision of home delivery of liquor in the Punjab Excise Act 1914 and the Excise Rules, the decision in this regard has been taken to ensure social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The delivery of liquor at people's doorsteps will be allowed only during the lockdown period, the order said.

Only two litres of liquor will be allowed through home delivery to a buyer against a cash memo.

People deputed for home delivery of liquor will be issued identity cards by the department and they will also carry curfew pass, as per the order.

Home delivery of Punjab Medium Liquor (PML) will not be allowed, it said.

At liquor vends, directions have been issued to ensure adherence to social distancing norms and arrangement of sanitiser, it stated.

Not more than five people will be allowed to stand outside a liquor shop, the orders said.

Liquor contractors who have paid 50 per cent of the license fee to the state government will be allowed to open their shops, as per the order.

The Punjab government had earlier urged the Centre to allow opening of liquor shops in the state to mop up tax revenue.

Meanwhile, Rupnagar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri said liquor vends would open during the time all other shops open, which is from 9 am till 1 pm.

She said home delivery of liquor would be made during 9 am till 7 pm.

If people want to come to liquor vends, then the timing will be 9 am till 1 pm and if people want to place orders for home delivery, they can do so during 9 am till 7 pm, she said.

