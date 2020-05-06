STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Navy launches 'Operation Samudra Setu' to bring stranded citizens home from Maldives

The Indian Mission in the Republic of Maldives is preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated by Naval ships.

Published: 06th May 2020 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

INS Magar

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking steps to evacuate Indians stranded overseas, the Indian Navy on Tuesday launched 'Operation Samudra Setu' (Sea Bridge) sending naval ships Jalashwa and Magar to the Port of Malè, Republic of Maldives.

 “The Operation Samudra Setu will commence evacuation operations from 08 May 2020 as part of Phase-1,” Navy officials said.

A total of 1000 persons are planned to be evacuated during the first trip, catering for coronavirus-related social distancing norms vis-a-vis the carrying capacity and medical facilities available onboard. The Indian Mission in the Republic of Maldives is preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated by Naval ships and will facilitate their embarkation after the requisite medical screening.

Sources informed that INS Jalashwa which is the bigger ship will reach Male on May 8 and INS Magar will reach on May 10. The Navy has been directed to make suitable preparations for their evacuation by sea.

INS Jalashwa (Landing Platform Dock or LPD) has a full load displacement of 17,521 tonnes and INS Magar (Landing Platform Tank) is an amphibious warfare vessel with a displacement of 5,750 tonnes. Both the ships are suitably provisioned for the evacuation operation.

The evacuated personnel would be provided with the basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage. In view of the unique challenges associated with COVID-19, stringent protocols have also been stipulated.

The evacuated personnel will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and entrusted to the care of State authorities. This operation is being progressed in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Government of India and State governments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Navy Operation Samudra Setu Maldives lockdown INS Jalashwa INS Magar
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp