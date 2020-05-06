STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka, UP not cooperating in taking back migrants: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Published: 06th May 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka governments of adopting an uncooperative approach in taking back migrant workers hailing from these two states.

The Minority Affairs Minister also accused the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh of not wanting to take back the migrant workers from the northern state who are stranded in parts of Maharashtra due to the coronavirus- enforced lockdown.

Malik, however, said that such a problem has not arisen with other states like Bihar, Rajasthan, and another BJP-ruled state, Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are two states whose approach has been such that they do not want to take back the migrant workers (stuck in Maharashtra).

"They are creating new hurdles. There are no such problems in the case of other states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal though. The process (of sending back migrants) has been smooth in the case of these states," Malik said.

The NCP leader alleged that the Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka governments either don't want the people hailing from their states to return or are deliberately creating hurdles so that out of job workers do not go back in big numbers.

The Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka government should understand one thing.

The migrant workers are not ready mentally to stay back in Maharashtra and want to return to their native states, Malik said.

The NCP minister said the Maharashtra government has been sending the applications received from migrant workers to the nodal officers of their respective native districts.

Once the nodal officers (of the native districts) concerned approve the applications, the workers are sent back either by trains or private vehicles following their medical tests, Malik added.

