STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Low rate of COVID-19 testing in West Bengal, high rate of death: MHA

The home secretary said instances of overcrowding in 'bazaars' (markets) with poor sanitation, free movement of people in large numbers without masks are a grave violation of lockdown instructions

Published: 06th May 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

A medical worker checks the body temperature of a boy in Kolkata | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday said the COVID-19 response in West Bengal is characterised by a very low rate of testing and high mortality, coupled with instances of lockdown violations.

In a two-page letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said stricter enforcement of lockdown was necessary and the problems have arisen due to ostracism of healthcare professionals and lack of quarantine facilities in the state.

"The response to COVID-19 in the state of West Bengal is characterized by a very low rate of testing in proportion to the population, and a very high rate of mortality of 13.2 percent for the state, by far the highest for any state," he said in his letter.

Bhalla said this was a reflection of poor surveillance, detection, and testing in the state and there is a need to increase random testing in crowded clusters.

He said lockdown violations have been noted in the cities of Kolkata and Howrah by specific groups in specific localities, with media reports of the 'corona warriors'  including even the police being attacked in such localities.

The home secretary said instances of overcrowding in 'bazaars' (markets) with poor sanitation, free movement of people in large numbers without masks, bathing of people in rivers, people playing cricket and football, serious laxity in enforcing lockdown measures in containment zones, plying of rickshaws without any restriction are a grave violation of lockdown instructions and social distancing norms.

These are all examples of poor supervision and implementation of crowd-control measures by district authorities, he said.

Bhalla wrote the letter following reports submitted by two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), which were deputed to Kolkata and Jalpaiguri districts since April 20 and returned on Monday.

The IMCTs have extensively toured a total of seven districts in the state and have communicated their observations from time to time to the state government, Bhalla said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal coronavirus cases MHA coronavirus COVID 19 West Bengal coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp