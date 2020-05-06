Migrant labourers clash over food packets on board Bihar-bound Shramik Special train  

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Satna railway station of Madhya Pradesh witnessed ugly scenes on Wednesday as one of the coaches of the Bihar-bound Shramik Special train turned into a battleground for migrant labourers.

A train with around 1200 migrant labourers left Kalyan Junction of Maharashtra for Bihar on Tuesday and reached Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Lunch packets were given to each of the passengers in the train at the station there, but two groups of the Bihar-bound migrant labourers clashed with each other in one of the train coaches over the distribution of food packets.

According to sources, one group alleged that the other had withheld all the food packets meant for every passenger in the coach.

Soon, a violent battle broke out between both groups inside the coach, while the government railway police (GRP) personnel watched on helplessly. Both groups even used even leather belts to attack each other.

Fearing close contact with the labourers could make them vulnerable to COVID-19, the railway policemen restricted themselves to using whistles and batons to scare away both the groups from outside, instead of entering the coach to stop the violent clash.

Finally, some senior members managed to end the clash inside the train after which the train resumed its onward journey.



