Punjab procures 100 lakh metric tonne wheat amid COVID-19 pandemic

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: In a record 20 days, the agrarian state Punjab has procured 100 lakh metric tonne wheat, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday.

"We have completed procurement of more than 100 lakh metric tonnes of wheat," he informed in a tweet.

"Additional 35 lakh metric is expected to be procured in the coming days. I congratulate farmers, arthiyas and all government departments for making this possible," he added.

Punjab, which contributes 30-35 per cent wheat to the national kitty, is expecting to harvest about 185 lakh tonnes and the market arrival is likely to be about 135 lakh tonnes, amounting Rs 26,000 crore, officials said.

The minimum support price (MSP) of wheat is Rs 1,925.