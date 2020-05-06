STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama; another operation nears completion

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces' positions.

Published: 06th May 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, while another operation where a top militant commander is trapped was entering its final stages, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sharshali village of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces' positions.

In the retaliatory firing, two militants were killed, the officials said, adding the operation was going on when the last reports were received.

Another operation at Beighpora in Pulwama was entering its final stages, an official said.

A top militant commander and two of his close aides are believed to be trapped in the hideout, he said.

"Police last night launched an operation on a specific input at Beighpora. Senior officers are monitoring it since last night," a police spokesman said earlier.

He said contact has been established with the militants and a "top terrorist commander" is trapped.

"Exchange of firing is on. Further details shall follow on due course," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pulwama Pulwama encounter Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp