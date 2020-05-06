Youth held in Bihar for duping people under fake PM cash relief scheme

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A day after the Uttar Pradesh police with the help of Bihar arrested a cop for posting a derogatory remarks on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, the Bihar's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) with Vaishali police arrested an aspirant of constabulary exams for duping the people on the pretext of providing Rs 15,000 as aid from Prime Minister.

A team of EOU officers apprehended an 21-year-old intermediate pass,who was running a WhatsApp users' group illegally with the logo of Bihar police for duping the people. The team with the support of Vaishali police arrested the man, identified as Rajan Kumar, from Khurampur under Goraul police station limits on Tuesday.

Sharing details, Addl DGP (HQ) Jitendra Kumar said that the accused was sending messages to common people asking them to fill an online form to financial assistance of Rs 15000 from the prime minister.

"He was sharing a website link asking the people to fill their forms to avail the cash benefit of Rs 15,000, "Kumar said, adding that the user was immediately identifed as a youth of Vaishali district soon after the matter came to the surveillance of EOU, headed by Addl DGP JS Gangwar.

The cyber fraud is an intermediate pass and has also recently applied for the job of constabulary in the Bihar police. "The police team is taking details of his bank account and other cyber activities to ascertain the network of his cyber-crime. An FIR under sections 419/420of IPC and 66(D)IT Act has been lodged with the concerned police station," Kumar said.

Recently, the IT cell of Bihar police has also arrested more than 85 persons on charges of being involved in unlawful activities of cyber criemes and posting objectionable and false posts on social media.

Kumar further made an appeal to the people of Bihar to send any suspicious on their smartphones or email or SMS or WhatsApp to 612-2216236 or email at cybercell-bih@nic.in