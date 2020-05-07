STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab; total number of cases reach 1,644

The death toll in the state has risen to 28, while a patient is critical and on ventilator support, the department said.

Coronavirus

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 55-year-old man from Hoshiarpur district died of COVID-19, taking the number of fatalities in Punjab to 28 on Thursday, while the total cases rose to 1,644 after 118 more people tested positive, an official said.

There are 1,467 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

Fourteen patients -- six each from Patiala and Mohali, and one each from Mansa and Faridkot districts -- were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of people who recovered to 149, the Health Department said.

The COVID-19 patient from Hoshiarpur died at the Amritsar government hospital on Thursday, an official said, adding that he was also suffering from hypertension.

As many as 118 people, including 93 pilgrims who returned from Nanded in Maharashtra, tested positive for the infection, pushing the total count to 1,644, according to the medical bulletin.

Among the new cases, 46 were from Amritsar, 43 in Tarn Taran, six each in Patiala and Gurdaspur districts.

Two more people tested positive in Bathinda, and one each in Sangrur, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, the bulletin said.

A total of 34,701 samples have been taken so far in the state, out of which 28,933 are negative and reports of 4,124 are still awaited, it said. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 276 cases, followed by 147 in Jalandhar, 146 in Tarn Taran and 125 in Ludhiana.

The number of infections in Mohali is 95, followed by 91 in Gurdaspur, 89 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 85 in SBS Nagar, it said.

Sixty-five people are afflicted with the deadly COVID-19 in Muktsar, 56 in Moga, 45 in Faridkot and 43 in Ferozepur. Fazilka and Bathinda reported 39 cases each, followed by 27 in Pathankot, and 20 each in Barnala and Fatehgarh Sahib.

There are 19 cases in Mansa, 18 in Kapurthala and 16 in Rupnagar, as per the bulletin.

