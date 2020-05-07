STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

24 Tablighi members from Assam, Karnataka booked for 'spreading' COVID-19 in UP's Shamli

The accused were found residing in Patwari mosque in Kairana town in Shamli district since April 23.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A total of 24 Tablighi Jamaat members from Karnataka and Assam were booked for staying in a mosque without giving information to police in Kairana town in Shamli district, a police official said.

According to SHO Yashpal Dhama, a case was registered on Wednesday against 24 people of the Jamaat under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The accused were found residing in Patwari mosque in Kairana town in Shamli district since April 23.

ALSO READ: Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat members for spread of COVID-19

In another similar case, police registered a case against 10 Tablighi Jamaat members for residing in a mosque without giving prior information at Shernagar village under New Mandi police station in Muzaffarnagar district.

Police said a case was registered on Wednesday against the 10 Jamaat members under IPC Section 188 and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act in this connection.

Among the 10 people, one member tested positive ffor the virus and Shernagar village was declared a hotspot by authorities.

The Jamaat members residing in Shernagar village had apparently come from Delhi's Nizamuddin on March 23.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi members arrested Coronavirus Shamli district
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp