STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

28 encounter killings in security operations: April most successful month for forces in Kashmir

A senior security said the sudden spike in the number of encounters in April, when the nationwide shutdown was in force, was not a mere coincidence.

Published: 07th May 2020 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Army soldiers during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir Wednesday May 6 2020. (Photo | PTI) 

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo has come as a huge success for the security forces in Kashmir. However, data for past two years, obtained from highly placed sources, show that April 2020 has been most successful for the forces compared to the same month in 2018 and 2019.  

A senior security said the sudden spike in the number of encounters in April, when the nationwide shutdown was in force, was not a mere coincidence.

According to him, the lockdown helped local police build a rapport with locals and gave time to the forces to spread their network of sources in the Valley which, in turn, gave more valuable and precise intelligence that has led to more successful operations against the terrorists. 

“The intelligence from security agencies has sharpened with the assistance of locals. The image of police has improved considerably during the shutdown. The inflow of actionable intelligence has increased,” the official said.

While 28 terrorists were killed in April, the number of terrorists killed during the same month in 2018 and 2019 were 20 and 11, respectively. So far, a total of 68 terrorists in J&K have been killed this year, of which 13 were foreign nationals and the rest locals. 

The elimination of so many terrorists early on in the year is a significant achievement because April is the time when snow begins to thaws in the higher reaches of the peaks along the LoC and Pakistan begins to push terrorists trained by it into the Valley.

A swift and decisive action against the infiltrators, including senior commanders of the terror groups, is likely to translate into a more peaceful Valley, sources said.

Almost half the terrorists killed till May 5 this year were eliminated in April.

Most of them are from Hizbul Mujahideen, which has a mostly local cadre and a vast network of Over Ground Workers. South Kashmir, where the encounter with Riyaz Naikoo took place, continues to remain the epicentre of militant activities as the data reveals — 44 of the 60 terrorists have been killed in the four districts of south Kashmir.

And of all the districts, Pulwama — where some of the most dreaded terrorists including Burhan Wani, Zakir Musa and Riyaz Naikoo hailed from — has been at the centre of action, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total successful counter-insurgency operations.

Apart from Naikoo, other wanted terrorists eliminated include Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Kashmir chief Qari Yasir, his associates Abu Qasim and Sajad Nawab Dar, Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat and Hizbul commander Haroon Wani.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Riyaz Naikoo Hizbul Mujahideen Indian Army
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp