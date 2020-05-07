STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Absconding vehicle-lifter is Assam’s COVID-19 patient No 45

The middle-aged man hails from Northern Assam’s Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district but instead of going there, he travelled to Silchar in Southern Assam, apparently to avoid arrest.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

sample tests, coronavirus tests

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An absconding vehicle-lifter in Assam tested positive for COVID-19 and he, perhaps, passed the virus on to others.

Faridul Islam, against whom several cases of vehicle lifting are registered in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, had arrived in Assam’s Silchar from Ajmer in Rajasthan by a bus on Wednesday morning. Hours later, he was found to be COVID-19 positive.

The middle-aged man hails from Northern Assam’s Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district but instead of going there, he travelled to Silchar in Southern Assam, apparently to avoid arrest.

Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Silchar incident was a matter of grave concern for the government. He said after the local administration in Ajmer granted permission for travel, 42 people, including eight children, had travelled to Assam by the bus.

“When we issue permits for the movement of a vehicle, we check its capacity and allow 50% of passengers. So, after the bus reached Silchar on Wednesday morning, the sample of one passenger by the name of Faridul Islam was collected by health officials out of suspicion. The results confirmed that he was positive for COVID-19,” Sarma said.

He said the incident made the authorities to send all the other passengers of the bus to quarantine facilities and turn several localities of the town in Barak Valley into containment zones. He said samples of Islam’s co-passengers would be collected for lab tests.

“Cases are registered in various police stations against Faridul Islam who was absconding. We have asked the police to probe when and how he went to Ajmer,” the Minister said.

He added: “The incident has made a strong case for every vehicle entering Assam to be checked more from now on. It has confirmed that there could be an infection from people coming from the Red Zones. The government has decided that there will be a compulsory institutional quarantine of all people coming from the Red Zones even if they are asymptomatic.”

Meanwhile, the police sent Islam’s wife and two children to a quarantine facility. A police officer said Islam was a notorious vehicle lifter who was wanted by the police at many places. He underwent jail terms on several occasions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam coronavirus vehicle lifter COVID-19 Himanta Biswa Sarma
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp