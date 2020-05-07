STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After recovering from COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh cop donates plasma

The trainee officer of the 2018 batch had contracted the infection while on duty last month and recovered following treatment, the official said.

Published: 07th May 2020 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Representational image (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four critically ill COVID-19 patients in Indore have tested negative following successful Plasma Therapy at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) hospital. Inspired by the outcome, a probationary IPS officer presently posted as Indore ASP, who was discharged from a hospital in Indore a fortnight back after beating the virus donated his plasma to the MY Hospital on Thursday.

The hospital had recently got clearance from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for administering plasma therapy to critical COVID-19 patients. On Wednesday, 100-odd COVID-19 positive patients were discharged from different hospitals of Indore. They included three patients who had reportedly won the battle against the deadly virus with the help of plasma therapy for which plasma was donated by three doctors, who too were treated through the standard therapy against the virus a few weeks back.

The three patients include a middle-aged Indore Development Authority (IDA) official, a young woman software engineer and another youngster. A fourth patient, a 40-year-old man too has turned negative for COVID-19, and will be discharged within a day or two, official sources at the SAIMS said.

“Actually the plasma therapy was administered since April 26 to four critical patients who were on oxygen support due to coronavirus triggered Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Two of them, including the IDA official and the woman software engineer were critical cases, as their lungs were infected and impaired up to 60%,” said Dr Ravi Dosi, the senior pulmonologist at SAIMS Hospital.

Plasma therapy, which is in experimental stages in the country, started working wonders, as the oxygen support was removed within three days from the four critical patients. Subsequently, their health started improving and their lungs’ functioning became normal.

“Three of them were discharged from the hospital, after testing negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They will undergo 14 days home quarantine along with all advised precautions,” said Dr Dosi.

“The plasma therapy has saved my life. Now I want to donate mine  for saving lives of other critical COVID-19 patients, after successfully completing the 14-days home quarantine period,” One of the discharged patients told The New Indian Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MP cop plasma donation Coronavirus COVID 19 MP coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp