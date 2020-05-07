After recovering from COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh cop donates plasma

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four critically ill COVID-19 patients in Indore have tested negative following successful Plasma Therapy at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) hospital. Inspired by the outcome, a probationary IPS officer presently posted as Indore ASP, who was discharged from a hospital in Indore a fortnight back after beating the virus donated his plasma to the MY Hospital on Thursday.

The hospital had recently got clearance from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for administering plasma therapy to critical COVID-19 patients. On Wednesday, 100-odd COVID-19 positive patients were discharged from different hospitals of Indore. They included three patients who had reportedly won the battle against the deadly virus with the help of plasma therapy for which plasma was donated by three doctors, who too were treated through the standard therapy against the virus a few weeks back.

The three patients include a middle-aged Indore Development Authority (IDA) official, a young woman software engineer and another youngster. A fourth patient, a 40-year-old man too has turned negative for COVID-19, and will be discharged within a day or two, official sources at the SAIMS said.

“Actually the plasma therapy was administered since April 26 to four critical patients who were on oxygen support due to coronavirus triggered Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Two of them, including the IDA official and the woman software engineer were critical cases, as their lungs were infected and impaired up to 60%,” said Dr Ravi Dosi, the senior pulmonologist at SAIMS Hospital.

Plasma therapy, which is in experimental stages in the country, started working wonders, as the oxygen support was removed within three days from the four critical patients. Subsequently, their health started improving and their lungs’ functioning became normal.

“Three of them were discharged from the hospital, after testing negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They will undergo 14 days home quarantine along with all advised precautions,” said Dr Dosi.

“The plasma therapy has saved my life. Now I want to donate mine for saving lives of other critical COVID-19 patients, after successfully completing the 14-days home quarantine period,” One of the discharged patients told The New Indian Express.