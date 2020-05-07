By ANI

INDORE: As many as 625 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Indore so far, informed Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadiya on Wednesday.

491 people had been discharged from hospitals till May 5 while 134 patients were discharged on Wednesday

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has clibed to 3138, including the discharged patients.



Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged one has migrated.