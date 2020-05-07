Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

93-year-old former dacoit head dies

Almost five decades after he surrendered before Jai Prakash ‘JP’ Narayan, 93-year-old former dacoit Mohar Singh died in sleep at Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Tuesday. Mohar whose name once struck terror in the ravines of Chambal, died after a heart attack. Known for his Robin Hood image, the former dacoit is believed to have been inspired by Gabbar Singh’s dialogues in the Bollywood classic ‘Sholay’. Accused in around 500 cases of murder, kidnapping and other serious crimes, Mohar had surrendered in 1972 with a gang of 140 men. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but spent eight years in a jail in Mungaoli, Ashok Nagar.

Ingenious: Cops arrest bootlegger for making ‘liquor’ from hand sanitizer

A man has been arrested in Raisen district for allegedly making ‘liquor’ by mixing water in sanitizer and selling it illegally. Identified as 32-year-old Indal Singh Rajput, the man was arrested from Boria Jagir village and four litres of illegal countrymade liquor and one litre of sanitizer, which contained 72% alcohol was seized from his possession. During questioning, Rajput revealed that used to mix five portions of water and a portion of sanitiser before selling it off as liquor. He used to sell 175 ml bottle of the liquor prepared from sanitizer for Rs 200 each. The accused had been arrested in the past too for bootlegging.

Alert pet dogs save girl from bears

Pet dogs saved 12-year-old girl, who was attacked by three bears in Shahdol district recently. The minor had gone to gather Mahua flowers along with mother in the dense Gohparu forests, when she was attacked by the three bears. Seeing the bears, two pet dogs of the girl’s family came to her rescue and started battling with the wild bears. Hearing the barks of the dogs and the cry for help by the minor and her mother, other villagers gathering Mahua flowers nearby came to the girl’s rescue. The villagers along with the dogs managed to scare the bears away.

MP seeks 31 Shramik Special trains

Madhya Pradesh has demanded as many as 31 Shramik Special trains from the Railways to bring back its migrant labourers from different states. Importantly, 22 Shramik Special will originate from Maharashtra. The special trains are likely to start from Amravati, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Nagpur will chug in at Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa and Gwalior. The maximum number of these trains is likely to start from Nagpur. Over one lakh migrant labourers are still stranded in different parts of the country, half of which are in Maharashtra. The remaining workforce is stuck in Gujarat, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

