STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSF stares at manpower vacuum in Tripura as 54 jawans test positive

Official sources declared the battalion headquarters, its administrative base camp at Gandachara, and Karina border outpost as containment zones.

Published: 07th May 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Border Security Force (BSF) stares at a manpower vacuum in Tripura’s Dhalai district following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

As many as 62 people, including 54 BSF personnel, wives of two personnel, their five children, and a mess worker of the 138 battalion, had tested positive over the past five days.

Official sources declared the battalion headquarters, its administrative base camp at Gandachara, and Karina border outpost as containment zones.

The 138 battalion headquarters has a strength of 700-800 people including the family members of a section of personnel. Around 200-300 people were being quarantined. The BSF’s 86 battalion headquarters is also located at the same complex.

BSF sources said as of now, there was no manpower crisis. After the Karina border outpost along India-Bangladesh was declared a containment zone, BSF personnel from the adjoining outposts were taking care of that stretch of the border, BSF sources said.

“I agree we will have a vacuum if cases are reported from the border outposts. We have to fill those as we cannot leave the border open. The 168 battalion guards the border in eastern Tripura. There are hills there. Also, movement (of Bangladeshis) is less compared to the porous border in western Tripura,” a senior BSF official told this newspaper.

According to him, the chances of infection are always high in the defence forces and the police as the troops live together and eat together in barracks.

“This is one reason why jawans after jawans got infected in Delhi,” the official added.

The Centre had on Monday declared Ambassa, the district headquarters of Dhalai, as “Red Zone” after the cases were detected from the BSF battalion headquarters.

The infected jawans were undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala.

The state’s first two patients were a woman and a jawan of Tripura State Rifles. Both have already recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSF BSF coronavirus Tripura coronavirus India-Bangladesh border COVID-19
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp