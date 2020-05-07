STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in UP cross 3000-mark, death toll at 62

According to a health department bulletin, 67 of the 75 districts in the state have detected a total of 3,071 patients, of which 1250 recovered, while 1759 are undergoing treatment.

Published: 07th May 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational images. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW:  The number of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 3000-mark, with 73 fresh cases and two more deaths reported on Thursday, officials said.

The death toll due to the disease has risen to 62 in the state.

According to a health department bulletin, 67 of the 75 districts in the state have detected a total of 3,071 patients, of which 1250 recovered, while 1759 are undergoing treatment.

On Thursday, Kanpur Nagar and Meerut reported one death each, it said.

Agra reported 15 of the total 73 fresh cases, followed by Meerut 10, Hapur seven, Lucknow and Ghaziabad six each, among others, the bulletin said.

Males account for 75.16 percent of the total coronavirus patients in UP, an official said.

Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said Uttar Pradesh ranks second in testing COVID-19 samples in the country.

On Wednesday, over 1 lakh samples were tested in private and government labs in the state. The number of ventilators has also increased to 1,300, he said.

He said private hospitals engaged in non-COVID-19 health facilities should treat people without any fear.

 Hospitals that are providing emergency services to the people under Ayushman Bharat Scheme will get 50 percent subsidy on PPE kits and masks, he added.

