COVID-19 lockdown: 63000 migrant workers, 6000 students return to Bihar via special trains

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Around 63000 migrant workers and 6000 students have returned to different districts of Bihar in the last few days by more than 50 special trains started plying between different locations of Bihar and other states.

Alone on Wednesday, more than 14 thousands migrant workers arrived from across the country by 13 Sharamik Special trains.

According to Secretary (Information and Public Relations) Anupam Kumar, a total of 14,651 migrant workers retuned from different states in Bihar by 13 Sharamik Special trains while more than 28,467 migrant workers are scheduled to return by 24 Sharamik Special trains on Thursday. "We are well prepared to put them under quarantine from Panchayat, block to district levels with all basic facilities in pure hygienic conditions," he claimed.

Citing official figures, Kumar said that 187 Disaster Relief Centres are functional till date with 63,250 migrants under quarantine getting benefitted. "Besides this, total 3,060 quarantine centres including 1,116 school based quarantine centres are also functional with 28,577 beneficiaries availing the facilities to beat the COVID-19 outbreak," he said.

Besides them, around 1.74000 calls and messages for helps were received by the state government since March from the people, who were stuck in lockdown. "We are taking feedbacks from everyone who makes a call and acting upon the suggestion and feedbacks. The Bihar will conquer over this crisis through meticulously planned ways," said Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) Pratyay Amrit.

"Where the intention is pure, there success is sure.,And we will prove it in Bihar tackling the crisis through collectively and meticulously plans," he added. He admitted that awareness level among the people of Bihar on the prevention of COVID-19 infection has increased to 98 per cent, which increases the success rate higher than others.