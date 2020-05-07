STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini booked in 29-year old kidnapping case

The case was registered on the complaint of Palwinder Singh Multani, son of the late IAS officer Darshan Singh Multani.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and seven other police personnel have been booked by the Punjab Police in a 29-year old case of the kidnapping of the son of a former IAS officer.

A case has been registered against former DGP Saini, DSP Baldev Singh, Sub-Inspectors Satbir Singh,   Harsahai,  Jagir Singh, Anoop Singh, and Kuldeep Singh on charges of kidnapping or abduction in order to murder, causing disappearance of evidence, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt to exhort confession and criminal conspiracy at Mautaur Police Station in Mohali.

While Baldev Singh has long back retired as SP from Chandigarh Police and also Satbir Singh retired as DSP is dead now.

The case was registered on the complaint of Palwinder Singh Multani, son of the late IAS officer Darshan Singh Multani. The complainant said that his brother Balwant Singh Multani was "unlawfully abducted, inhumanly tortured and killed in the custody by Saini and the police personnel under his command in 1991”.

In the FIR (a copy of which is with the New Indian Express), the complainant further alleged that "My brother Balwant Singh Multani was employed as JE with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) and was residing at H.no 1741 (First Floor) in Phase 7, Mohali (Punjab). At 4 am on December 11, 1991, a team of Chandigarh Police abducted him without providing any documents or reason for the act. My family tried to find out about his whereabouts but in vain. My father Late DS Multani, who was then serving as a Punjab cadre IAS officer, had made hue and cry in this regard."

"Due to his untiring efforts since 1991, a preliminary enquiry was conducted under the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court which led to the registration of FIR dated-02-07-2008 under sections 120 (B), 364, 343,330, 167 and 193 of IPC by CBI at Chandigarh.

"The order passed by the high court was challenged in the supreme court and the apex court set aside the order passed by the high court on the ground that the bench of the high court passing the order lacked jurisdiction to deal with the case and as a consequence thereof, the FIR registered by the CBI based on these orders was quashed only on technical grounds. Simultaneously the Supreme Court had given us the liberty to take recourse to fresh proceedings," states the complaint in the FIR.

It further states, "his body was disposed of in order to destroy evidence and further cover-up manipulated by showing his escape from custody from police station Qadian in connivance with concerned Punjab Police personnel."

On the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2007, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was initiated against Saini but later it was quashed by the Supreme Court.

At that time Saini was Senior Superintendent of Police of Chandigarh Police. Multani was picked up by two officers of Chandigarh Police after he came under a terrorist attack in which four policemen deployed for his security were killed.

Sources said that Saini is presently in Delhi. He had earlier tried to go to Himachal Pradesh but was denied entry into the hill state at Swarghat in Bilaspur district at 4 am on Thursday as he did not have a valid pass.

Saini was not available for comments despite several attempts made to reach out to him over the phone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sumedh Singh Saini kidnapping case DGP Sumedh Singh Saini
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp