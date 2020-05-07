STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indore civic body's app to help monitor asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at home

Indore, which is one the worst hit by COVID-19 in the country, has so far reported a total of 1,681 cases of the disease and 81 deaths, as per official figures.

Published: 07th May 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

For representational purposes (File| AFP)

By PTI

INDORE: In a bid to keep an eye on asymptomatic coronavirus patients, the city civic body has improvised its already existing mobile app 'Indore 311' and added some new features to it which will also facilitate treatment of such patients at their homes, an official said.

An eight-member team of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) engaged in the fight against COVID-19 here is helping the city administration in fine-tuning the app, and the new features have been added on its suggestions.

Indore, which is one the worst hit by COVID-19 in the country, has so far reported a total of 1,681 cases of the disease and 81 deaths, as per official figures.

"The app is already being used by lakhs of people in Indore since quite some time, but the new features added to it will be available only to the asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who have been advised by the health department to get treatment while remaining home isolation," IMA team member Dr Subodh Chaturvedi told PTI.

Such patients are being provided a pulse oximeter which would help in monitoring their oxygen level and pulse rate at home, he said.

Based on a pre-loaded questionnaire on the app, the patient or his caregiver will have to daily upload information, like if he has a fever over 101 degrees Fahrenheit and breathing problems.

The patient will also have to answer certain other questions based on common symptoms of COVID-19," Chaturvedi said.

Doctors deputed at the IMA control room while constantly monitor the information provided by the patient and provide consultation accordingly.

If required, the rapid response teams will shift the patient to hospital, he said.

A patient or his caregiver can also press the red button available on the app to seek medical help in case of an emergency, he said.

"If a patient does not follow the medical advice and steps out 100 metres away from his house, an alarm would ring at the IMA control room and the patient would be tracked through GPS and sent back home," the official said.

Indore's chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia said as per the government's new guidelines, the asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are being advised to stay in home isolation.

A caregiver is also being deputed for such patient to get medicines for them.

The caregiver would also monitor the health of a patient regularly and inform the health department about his condition.

Based on the information, authorities would decide whether the patient needs to be hospitalised, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Indore 311 COVID Warrior
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp