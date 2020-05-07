STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan reports 4 more COVID-19 fatality; death toll stands at 93, infection tally reaches 3,317

The COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran, who have been put up in Army health centers in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

JAIPUR: The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan increased to 93 with four more fatality reported on Wednesday, while 159 people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 3,317 in the state, an official said.

The state has 1,485 active coronavirus cases, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

"The deaths were reported from Swai Madhopur, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Karauli districts. The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 93," he said.

The capital city of Jaipur alone has reported 51 deaths.

As many as 159 new cases, including 50 in Jodhpur, 43 in Jaipur, 12 in Pali, five in Ajmer, three each in Alwar, Jalore, and Jhalawar, two each in Dholpur and Dungarpur, one each in Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Karauli, Rajsamand, Swai Madhopur and Sikar besides 30 BSF jawans airlifted from Delhi where they were on COVID-19 management duty, have tested positive, the official said.

The state now has 3,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 1,275 have been discharged from hospitals, Singh said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 1,090 infections, followed by 812 in Jodhpur.

The desert state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

