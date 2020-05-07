STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shramik Trains: Over 163 run so far, more than 1.60 lakh migrants ferried

Since the beginning of the services, Gujarat remained one of the top originating stations, followed by Kerala.

shramik trains

Migrants who arrived from Maharashtra by a special train follow social distancing after deboarding at Charbagh railway station during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Lucknow.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has run over 163 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried home over 1.60 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Railways said that it ran 56 Shramik special trains on Wednesday and 14 so far on Thursday, taking the total tally to 163.

"We are planning to run some more trains by the end of the day," a railway spokesperson said.

Till Wednesday night railways had run 149 such trains.

Every special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats.

But the national transporter is allowing only 54 people in a coach to maintain social distancing norms by not allotting the middle berth to any passenger.

While the railways has officially not stated how much it has spent so far on these services, the cost for which the government says has been shared on an 85:15 ratio with states, officials indicated that the national transporter has spent around Rs 80 lakh per service.

Among the receiving states, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remained the top states.

Earlier, the railways drew flak from opposition parties for making these services chargeable.

In its guidelines, the railways has said the trains will ply only if they have 90 per cent occupancy and the "states should collect the ticket fare".

Coronavirus
