557 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since lockdown: Maharashtra Home Minister

On Thursday, in Maharashtra, 1,362 new COVID-19 cases were reported taking the state's total number of cases up to 18,120.

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police (File Photo)

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday informed that as many as 557 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since the lockdown was implemented in the country.

In a series of tweets, Deshmukh stated, "557 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 since the lockdown."

"2,26,236 people have been quarantined and 653 found violating the quarantine. The state govt's running 4,729 relief camps where 4,28,734 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food and necessities. 1,286 offences have been registered for illegal transport," he tweeted.

"There's a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 calls on the police helpline 100. As many as 86,246 such calls have been received. 3,15,434 passes issued for essential service providers and those caught in emergencies," the Maharashtra Home Minister said.

"As many as 98,774 offences registered under Sec 188 of IPC since the lockdown leading to 19,082 arrests and seizure of 54,148 vehicles. Rs 3,66,31,794 have been collected in fines from offenders. 190 instances of assaults on policemen have seen 686 arrests," he added.

